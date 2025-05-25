AI cameras linked to criminal databases net suspects in tourist hot spots

Real-time identification of individuals with outstanding charges leads to swift arrests

TV screens show footage from surveillance cameras on Khao San Road, Bangkok, during the Songkran festival last month. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Tourism police have deployed AI-powered surveillance cameras at hot spots nationwide, resulting in nearly 200 arrests since July 2024.

Pol Lt Gen Saksira Phueakum, commander of the Tourist Police Bureau, said on Saturday the initiative supports the National Police Chief Pol Gen Kittharath Punpetch's directive to modernise crime prevention and enhance public safety.

He said the AI cameras are linked to central databases containing warrants and criminal records, enabling real-time identification of individuals with outstanding charges or considered high-risk.

Since its launch, the system has led to the arrest of 180 suspects in popular destinations such as Pattaya (102 arrests), Chiang Mai (54), Nakhon Ratchasima (21), and Suvarnabhumi Airport (3).

Offences include theft, assault, and serious crimes like attempted murder.

The technology also monitors around 600 individuals flagged for suspicious activity, including local and foreign pickpocket gangs and illegal currency exchange groups.

He said when these people enter monitored tourist zones, police receive instant alerts, enabling rapid response to prevent offences against tourists and residents.

Officials plan to expand the AI camera network across all major tourist areas nationwide, he said.

This move aims to deter criminal activity and strengthen confidence in Thailand as a safe, secure destination for travellers.

They also help ensure a better experience for both tourists and local communities, he said.