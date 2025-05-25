China, Thais partner on research

Listen to this article

The ‘Xue Long 2’ icebreaker is seen docked at Chuk Samet port in Chon Buri on May 19. VARUTH HIRUNYATHEB

Thailand and China have deepened their collaboration in polar research through a series of joint initiatives, including scientific expeditions, laboratory partnerships and researcher exchanges.

At a recent symposium at Chulalongkorn University attended by scientists, researchers and diplomats from both countries, China showcased its latest polar research vessel, Xue Long 2 -- its fourth such vessel, following Xiang Yang Hong 10, Jidi, and Xue Long.

With a displacement of 13,990 tonnes, the ship provides support for climate monitoring, polar sampling, and marine studies.

Chinese Vice Minister of Natural Resources Sun Shuxian highlighted the rapidly warming Arctic and the importance of joint research. He addressed the issue of climate change saying, "the Arctic is warming at a rate far exceeding the global average, with its sea ice rapidly diminishing".

He praised the cooperation between China and Thailand, including the China–Thailand HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn Antarctic Joint Laboratory at the Chinese Great Wall Station, opened in 2019.

"More than 10 Thai scientists have participated in Chinese National Arctic/Antarctic Research Expeditions (CHINAREs), jointly witnessing historic milestones such as reaching the North Pole.

"Our collaboration continues to expand into new frontiers, with joint research now prioritising polar environmental changes and global impacts, atmospheric sciences, oceanographic studies and astronomical observations," he said.

Thai researcher Sujaree Bureekul reflected on her experience conducting water sampling, sea ice monitoring and volcanism studies in the Arctic.

"These experiences broadened my perspective on polar systems and interdisciplinary science," she said.

Thai-Chinese astronomical and Pole science cooperation was initiated in 2013 after Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn expressed a wish for Thailand to begin cooperation in this field of studies.

In 2016, the partnership was formed through a Memorandum of Understanding between China's Arctic and Antarctic Administration and five Thai universities, presided over by HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn.

Since then, efforts have expanded to include training, joint surveys, data-sharing and seminars.

Prof Suchana Chavanich, of Chulalongkorn University, emphasised the growing recognition of polar science in Thailand and its link to coastal and environmental resilience.

The cooperation promotes capacity building through shared research, exchange programmes and marine ecosystem studies. The China–Thailand partnership aims to be a model of international scientific collaboration and address urgent planetary concerns.

Meanwhile, China's Xue Long 2 polar research icebreaker also docked at Chuk Samet Pier, in Chon Buri's Sattahip district, to mark HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn's 70th birthday and 50 years of Thai–Chinese ties on May 19-23.

The Princess toured the vessel on May 20 with senior Chinese officials, praising China's polar research and a 12-year joint laboratory project.