Suspects in temple case 'amassed a fortune'

Aranyawan Wangthapan is in police custody on May 17. (Photo supplied)

Authorities investigating a high-profile embezzlement case at Wat Rai Khing have uncovered suspicious property acquisitions worth more than 40 million baht by Aranyawan Wangthapan, 28, within a single year.

Pol Maj Gen Prasong Chalermpan, commander of the Anti-Corruption Division (ACD), said the investigation into the temple's finances is ongoing. This includes detailed examinations of bank accounts, income and expenditure statements, and the records of associated foundations. Investigators have now shifted their focus to individuals close to former abbot Yaem Inkrungkao, who is currently in custody.

Ms Aranyawan, who is also in custody, has emerged as a key suspect. She reportedly amassed an extensive portfolio of luxury assets in 2024 alone -- coinciding with the period she became closely associated with the former abbot, Pol Maj Gen Prasong said.

Authorities found that she owns a two-storey house in Nakhon Pathom worth 4.3 million baht; two condominium units in Nakhon Pathom and Pattaya valued at 2.3 and 6.1 million baht respectively; and plots of land in prime locations across Nakhon Ratchasima, Loei, Chiang Mai, and Ratchaburi -- bringing her total known assets to over 41 million baht.

Records also show she attempted to purchase a luxury beachfront condo in Pattaya and a villa in Cha-am, worth nearly 7 million baht in total, before later cancelling the deals, police said.

Authorities noted that nearly all of the acquisitions occurred within a single year -- an implausible financial leap for someone whose previously declared income came from running a vegetable stall with her boyfriend in front of a garment factory, earning just 30,000 baht per month.

She reportedly transitioned into real estate brokering in late 2024, only months before her arrest by the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau for alleged involvement in illegal gambling websites. Police are investigating whether her relationship with the former abbot played a role in the property acquisitions.

Meanwhile, investigators are also looking into the assets of another key figure, identified as Patcharaporn (no surname given), and her husband, CPO1 Chatchai -- an influential couple at Wat Rai Khing. Police found the couple owned 23 vehicles, including six luxury cars -- such as a Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Mini Cooper, and Hyundai -- along with properties worth over 100 million baht. They also operate a music label. The Anti-Money Laundering Office (Amlo) is currently working to trace the origins of these assets.