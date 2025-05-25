Thailand and Laos agree to deepen cross-border connectivity, ties

Thailand and Laos have agreed to deepen cross-border cooperation through a new master plan aimed at enhancing bilateral connectivity, particularly in transport infrastructure and logistics.

The agreement was announced at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday, following the official visit of Lao Foreign Minister Thongsavanh Phomvihane to Thailand from May 21–23.

Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa said the two sides held discussions across various areas of cooperation, with land connectivity as a central focus. He said both countries will jointly draft a master plan, to be studied by the Neighbouring Countries Economic Development Cooperation Agency (NEDA), to identify gaps and accelerate cross-border infrastructure projects.

Key developments include the opening of the 5th Thai–Lao Friendship Bridge between Bueng Kan and Bolikhamxay, to be completed by December this year. Another project will begin in July to upgrade Route 12 in Laos, a vital transport corridor linking Nakhon Phanom with Laos, Vietnam, and southern China.

The two sides will also explore the feasibility of a 10km railway link in Vientiane to connect the Thai–Lao railway with the Lao–China line, for tourism and trade.

Thailand also proposed linking Savannakhet Airport with Mukdahan Airport to enhance air connectivity and called for better facilitation of Thai goods in transit to China via Laos. Mr Maris said truly seamless connectivity would help foster a regional logistics industry, benefiting both nations.