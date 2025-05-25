Most Thais say economic crisis 'severe', back cash handouts: poll

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira launch the second phase of the 10,000-baht handout programme in January. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

A vast majority of Thais say the country is facing a serious economic crisis that needs urgent action, and many are calling for immediate government assistance, according to a recent survey by NIDA Poll.

The study also found that most respondents want the government to proceed with the third and fourth phases of its 10,000-baht digital cash handout scheme this year, although more than half say they would not be angry if it were cancelled.

Conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA) on May 7–8, the survey polled 1,310 Thai citizens aged 18 and over from various regions, income levels, educational backgrounds, and occupations. It aimed to gauge public sentiment on the current economic climate and whether the 3rd and 4th phase of the digital wallet program should continue in the current economic situation.

Economic crisis felt nationwide

When asked about the overall state of Thailand’s economy:

83.66% said the country is experiencing a serious economic crisis that requires urgent solutions.

9.70% felt there is a crisis, but not one needing immediate action.

4.20% believed the crisis is not at a worrying level.

2.44% said they did not believe there is any economic crisis at all.

On the personal impact of the downturn:

47.17% said they are facing economic difficulties and urgently need government assistance.

29.47% said they were able to manage the crisis on their own.

15.80% indicated they needed help, but not urgently.

7.56% said they were not experiencing any personal economic hardship.

Majority supports continuation of 10,000-baht handout scheme

For Phase 3, which targets people aged 16–20:

57.25% supported implementing the scheme this year as promised.

33.90% believed the policy should be cancelled.

7.63% favoured postponing the scheme until 2026.

1.22% said it should be delayed further until 2027.

For Phase 4, which targets people aged 21–59:

62.98% supported proceeding with the handout in 2025.

26.95% believed it should be halted immediately.

8.47% supported postponement until 2026.

1.60% suggested delaying until 2027.

When asked how they would feel if Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra decided to cancel the digital wallet scheme entirely, the answers were as follows:

54.12% said they would not be angry at all.

17.41% reported they would be somewhat angry.

15.27% said they would be very angry.

13.05% said they would be only mildly upset.

0.15% did not know or were not interested.