Non-degree courses under close watch to prevent abuse by foreigners

Listen to this article

The government is increasing supervision of non-degree courses at colleges to prevent visitors from abusing them to work illegally in Thailand.

Deputy government spokesman Karom Phonphonklang said on Sunday that the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation had issued new regulations for the purpose and they took effect on May 14.

According to the spokesman, the ministry requires non-degree course organisers to have relevant expertise, content and lecturers, and they must be able to clearly present learning outcomes.

The duration of their courses must not exceed 180 days and at least 60% of course content must be taught onsite.

Organisers must inform the ministry of details about the numbers and qualifications of their foreign students, students’ attendance and the locations of their schools. In addition, organisers must report the learning progress of their students on a monthly basis.

Those who violate the regulations will be ordered to scrap their non-degree courses.