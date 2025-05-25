'Fake marathon': Organisers a no-show at Bangkok public park

Runners gather for the Run for Destination 2025 event at Suanluang Rama 9 park in Prawet district, Bangkok, Sunday moring. (Photo supplied)

Runners complained that the organisers of an event at the Suanluang Rama 9 park in Bangkok's Prawet district on Sunday morning failed to appear.

Hundreds of runners – including groups of family members – waited in vain for the organisers of “Run for Destination 2025” early on Sunday morning. They found the starting arch, tents, mobile toilets, ambulances, paramedics and an event announcer – but no organisers.

The organisers earlier promised to give away bags, jerseys, smartwatches and running shoes. Participants were encouraged to apply for individual, family and duo running. Application fees ranged from 450 to 1,500 baht.

The Run Destination page, which had about 6,200 followers on Facebook, continued to promote the upcoming event at the well-known public park until late Saturday night. The 10-kilometre race was scheduled to start at 6am, and the 5km race ten minutes later.

Police from Prawet station arrived at the scene to handle the situation. A woman and some runners were brought to the station for interrogation. Before their departure, several runners shouted at the woman in frustration and one person tried to snatch her out of a police pickup.

About 100 runners followed to the Prawet police station to file complaints. Pol Col Tosapol Ampaipipatkul, chief of the station, said two running event organisers said that about 1,800 people had signed up for the events.