Motorist reports stone-throwing incident on Phahonyothin Road

Photo courtesy of FB: Eye Thanyaporn (captured from the vehicle's dash camera)

PATHUM THANI – A serious safety concern has emerged after a motorist reported a stone-throwing incident while driving on Phahonyothin Road, near the Rangsit Boxing Stadium.

The incident was first made public through a viral video posted on social media, where the driver warned others about the danger of using this stretch of road. The clip, captured by a dashcam, shows a large rock hitting the vehicle, reportedly thrown from the central reservation of the express lane beneath the Don Muang Tollway near column number 31 in the outbound direction toward Ayutthaya-Saraburi.

The driver, a 25-year-old university student, later filed a formal complaint with the local police. Accompanied by video evidence, he stated that he was en route to his university from the Sai Mai area when the rock struck his vehicle at around 12:30pm on Thursday. He was travelling with his partner at the time. Initially believing it to be an accident caused by debris, the pair pulled over and reviewed the dashcam footage, which revealed a person hurling the stone from the median strip.

According to his partner, the rock was roughly the size of a fist. Had it struck the windscreen, the outcome could have been far more severe due to the vehicle’s speed and the size of the projectile.

Upon reporting the incident, police acknowledged that this was not an isolated event. They revealed that multiple individuals, believed to be homeless, have been seen residing in the area beneath the tollway and may be involved. Officers explained that even when one person is removed, others often return shortly after.

Local residents confirmed the presence of several transient individuals on the central reservation of the expressway. One 70-year-old resident, who lives nearby, reported frequently seeing unfamiliar people searching for scrap materials in the area. He noted that these individuals vary in appearance and are believed to be in their twenties to thirties. Despite the visible activity, he stated that local authorities have yet to take concrete action.

The complainant and his partner are calling on relevant agencies to take immediate steps to improve safety in the area, including installing fencing or barriers to prevent people from accessing the central reservation. They stressed that more decisive measures are needed to avoid potentially fatal incidents in the future.

Police have confirmed that they are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the perpetrator and will pursue legal action accordingly. The investigation is currently ongoing.