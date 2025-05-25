Two British fugitives caught on Koh Samui

Listen to this article

Immigration police question one of two British fugitives arrested on Thailand’s popular tourist island of Koh Samui on Saturday. (Immigration Police photo)

SURAT THANI: Thai immigration police have arrested two British nationals wanted for robbery and fraud in the UK, after discovering they had been illegally operating tourism-related businesses on the resort island of Koh Samui.

Pol Maj Gen Songprote Sirisukha, commander of Immigration Division 6, which supervises the South, said on Sunday that the arrests took place on Saturday evening in the Bo Phut area of Koh Samui. The two men had fled criminal charges in the UK and entered Thailand to hide and engage in business activities using Thai nominee shareholders — a practice prohibited under Thai law.

The first suspect, Kieren Daniel Farrer Thornton, 38, was apprehended at Petcherat Marina under an arrest warrant issued by Thailand’s Criminal Court on May 19. Mr Thornton, wanted in the UK for robbery, had lived in a rented house in Bo Phut. He was handed over to the Office of the Attorney General’s International Affairs Department for extradition proceedings.

The second suspect, Ashton Kevin Saunders, 37, stayed in Thailand on a tourist visa. He presented himself as a prominent businessman in the Chaweng Beach area, but investigations revealed that Mr Saunders is a convicted fraudster who escaped prison time in the UK. According to Britain’s National Crime Agency, he had been sentenced for fraud and fled to Thailand to evade punishment.

Investigators found that Mr Saunders and his family had established multiple businesses by illegally using nominee shareholders. A raid — conducted by provincial immigration and tourist police, Bo Phut police and administrative officials — targeted seven businesses linked to him, including one hotel and six bars and restaurants, all located in the Chaweng tourist hotspot.

Officials are investigating whether these establishments were properly licensed. If any wrongdoing is found, all people involved would be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, Pol Maj Gen Songprote said.

Following Mr Saunders’ arrest, Immigration Division 6 revoked his permission to stay in the kingdom. The UK authorities had formally requested his return to face sentencing, Pol Maj Gen Songprote said, and Mr Saunders is now classified as a prohibited person under Thai immigration law.

“The Surat Thani Immigration Office has been instructed to formally notify him of the visa revocation and to coordinate his deportation to serve his sentence in the UK,” the Immigration Division 6 commander said.