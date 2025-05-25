Man killed by grenade after domestic dispute in Surat Thani

Police inspect the scene where a man was killed by a grenade he was attempting to throw in Tha Chana district of Surat Thani, Thailand, on Sunday morning. (Photo: FM91 Trafficpro)

SURAT THANI: A 35-year-old man was killed and four others injured after a grenade he threw in anger exploded in his hand in Tha Chana district on Sunday morning, police said.

The incident occurred around 8am at a house in Moo 1, Samo Thong subdistrict. Police investigator Pol Sub Lt Chinnakrit Sawatdiwong of Tha Chana police station received a report of an explosion that resulted in one fatality and multiple injuries. Rescue workers from the Jonsaratha Foundation were despatched to the scene.

The blast took place in front of a single-storey concrete house. The deceased, later identified as Surapong Thongnak, was found lying face down in a pool of blood. He was wearing a grey T-shirt and three-quarter jeans. Four other people — two men and two women — were injured and taken to Tha Chana Hospital. The explosion also shattered the windows of a nearby parked car.

According to initial reports, Mr Surapong had gone to the house to reconcile with his ex-girlfriend. When she refused, he allegedly attempted to stab her with a pair of scissors. Local residents, who were having coffee nearby, intervened and stopped him.

Furious, Mr Surapong returned to his Honda Civic and retrieved a grenade of unknown type. He pulled the pin and threw it at the group, but the device failed to detonate. He then picked it up and attempted to throw it again — this time, the grenade exploded in his hand, killing him instantly and injuring others nearby.

Police have contacted the Region 8 Forensic Police to examine the scene and determine the type of explosive used. The investigation is ongoing.