Police raid illegal e-waste site, arrest undocumented workers in Chon Buri

Authorities seized 1,600 tonnes of electronic waste and arrested undocumented migrant workers at a factory in Phanat Nikhom district of Thailand's Chon Buri province. (Photos: Wassayos Ngamkham)

CHON BURI: Police have seized 1,600 tonnes of illegally imported electronic waste and arrested dozens of undocumented migrant workers during a raid on a warehouse in Phanat Nikhom district, authorities said on Sunday.

Pol Col Winyu Jamsai, superintendent of Subdivision 2 of the Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Division (NED), said the operation was carried out in coordination with Chon Buri immigration officers, the Department of Industrial Works, and the provincial industry office following complaints from local residents.

The warehouse, located within a bonded zone, was operated by a company overseen by a man identified only as Mr Wichai. Officers found 46 migrant workers sorting aluminium scraps on the premises. Twelve of them had no work permits or passports.

Authorities also discovered 1,600 tonnes of electronic waste and two heavy machines used in the sorting process. The undocumented workers were detained, and the waste and machinery were seized as evidence.

Police have filed charges against the company for operating a factory without a licence and for possessing hazardous materials without authorisation. The migrant workers face charges of illegal entry and working without permits.