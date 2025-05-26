Bloc to boost trade with key partners

Asean ministers have vowed to work with the bloc's key trading partners to strengthen economic collaboration in the face of global uncertainties posed by US tariffs, says Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan.

He was citing discussions during a teleconference yesterday attended by Asean economic ministers and the economic ministers of Asean's key trading partners -- China, Japan, Australia and New Zealand. It took place in Kuala Lumpur, where an Asean Economic Community Council meeting was being held.

The need for Asean and its trading partners to further support their multilateral trading system, which is based on predictability, transparency, freedom, fairness, inclusiveness and sustainability, with the World Trade Organization as the core mechanism, was the focus of the meeting, said Mr Pichai.

There were also calls for Asean and its trading partners to deepen trade and investment relations, he said.

This could be achieved by Thailand and Asean leveraging economic cooperation to mitigate the impact of economic uncertainty on trade, investment and the overall economy, particularly by maximising the benefits of their existing trade agreements, said the minister.

China, Asean and Thailand, in particular, are now working to expedite the signing of an upgraded Asean–China Free Trade Agreement, so it can be signed this year, he said.

The upgrade will expand cooperation in emerging sectors, such as the digital economy, green economy and supply chain connectivity, he added.

During talks with Japan, Thailand also proposed expanding collaboration in the semiconductor industry to help the regional bloc become a key manufacturing hub and a part of Japan's supply chain, he said.

Meanwhile, regarding Australia and New Zealand, Asean's sixth and 10th largest trading partners, the ministers agreed to accelerate implementation of the upgraded Asean–Australia–New Zealand Free Trade Agreement, focusing on the circular economy, green economy, blue economy, renewable energy and e-commerce, he said.

Trade data from 2024 showed that China remained Asean's top trading partner, with total trade reaching US$770.94 billion, a 10% increase from the previous year, accounting for 19% of Asean's global trade, Mr Pichai said.

Asean exports to China reached $290.8 billion, an increase of 1.2%, while imports stood at $480 billion, up 17.2%, he said.

Japan is ranked as Asean's third-largest trading partner, with bilateral trade reaching $235.1 billion. Asean exported $119.6 billion to Japan and imported $115.4 billion. Trade with Australia reached $94.4 billion ($51.9 billion in exports, $42.4 billion in imports), while trade with New Zealand reached $11.9 billion ($7.1 billion in exports, $4.7 billion in imports).