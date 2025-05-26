Ad Carabao, Kasetsart academic join casino critics

Legendary singer Yuenyong Opakul, better known as "Ad Carabao", has voiced opposition to the controversial casino-entertainment project, saying it is not worth the trouble.

Yuenyong, who also serves as president of the Thai Cockfighting Association, wrote on Facebook that casinos and online gambling should never be permitted in Thailand, warning they would bring nothing but disaster.

"Let's not talk about the 14th floor. I don't care who fled or who didn't. What I care about is casinos and online gambling. Some people profit while the country loses. This kind of foolish idea just isn't worth it," he wrote.

His reference to the 14th floor pertains to reports about former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who stayed on the 14th floor of the premium ward at Police General Hospital while serving a one-year jail sentence.

The government's casino-entertainment complex bill aims to legalise and regulate such establishments in a bid to generate new revenue streams and stimulate the economy. However, scrutiny of the bill has been postponed until the next parliamentary session, which begins on July 2, following strong public opposition.

Meanwhile, Assoc Prof Chittawan Chanagul from Kasetsart University's Faculty of Economics on Sunday criticised Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat for engaging in early discussions with prospective casino and entertainment companies before the bill has cleared the House.

Earlier, Bank of Thailand governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput warned that the project falls into a grey area and could damage the country's international reputation. He urged the government to focus on fully legitimate, or "white," businesses to avoid reputational risks.

In response, Mr Julapun argued that countries such as Singapore and the United States also host such establishments, yet are not considered "grey".

Assoc Prof Chittawan countered that the casino industry is inherently grey and widely associated with money laundering and crime. She cited a case last year in which a Las Vegas casino was embroiled in a money laundering scandal.

She said US authorities found that the casino's management had turned a blind eye to the activities -- a pattern she described as part of the industry's culture.

She also noted Thailand's poor ranking of 107th on Transparency International's 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index, far behind Singapore and the US.