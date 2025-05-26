Shared faith key to boost Jakarta ties

Listen to this article

Phra Victor: Urgesmore collaboration

YOGYAKARTA: Indonesia is seeking to strengthen bilateral ties with Thailand through cooperation in sustainable tourism and their shared Buddhist heritage, as the two nations look to spiritual and cultural diplomacy to uplift local communities and protect sacred sites.

The message was highlighted during the "Waisak di Borobudur 2025" celebration held on May 12 at the iconic Borobudur Temple in Central Java. The event, co-organised by InJourney -- Indonesia's state-owned tourism enterprise -- and Walubi, or the Federation of Buddhist Organisations, brought together monks, officials and tourism leaders from across Southeast Asia.

Officials and organisers say that despite persistent challenges in physical connectivity, especially the lack of direct flights from Bangkok to Yogyakarta, cooperation on Buddhism and eco-tourism offers a powerful platform for long-term collaboration.

"Thailand and Indonesia have more than religious ties -- we have shared values," said Ms Febrina Intan, director of the Borobudur Tourist Park. "We can work together on sustainable tourism that uplifts the local economy while preserving the sacredness of our heritage."

Shared heritage

Borobudur, a Unesco World Heritage site and the world's largest Buddhist monument, is at the centre of Indonesia's shift toward sustainable tourism. Beyond its ancient stone stupas with hundreds of Buddha statues, it is now being promoted as a spiritual destination -- not merely a tourist stop.

TWCB currently caps daily entry at 1,200 visitors, with a maximum of 150 people per round, to help preserve the temple for future generations.

"We limit the number of visitors daily, require pilgrims to wear Upanat -- eco-friendly sandals made by locals -- and are introducing 100% electric vehicles in the surrounding areas," said Ms Intan, adding: "This is not just about footfall, but about footsteps in the right direction."

Such initiatives align with Thailand's experience in spiritual tourism and heritage management. As a Buddhist-majority country, Thailand has long developed its own practices of mindfulness-based tourism. Ms Intan believes Thai expertise in Buddhist meditation and community engagement could enrich Borobudur's transformation.

"Thai teachers could help guide mindfulness activities here, and Indonesians can learn from Thai experience in managing spiritual tourism," she said. "It's an exchange of both wisdom and goodwill."

Beyond the temple grounds, Borobudur's new market hub, Kampung Seni, now houses nearly 2,000 vendors previously scattered around the monument. The aim is to ensure cleaner surroundings and better livelihoods for local communities. Sustainable tourism, as envisioned here, is as much about protecting the world's heritage as it is about empowering people, she said.

Religious collaboration has long been a quiet cornerstone of Thailand-Indonesia relations. Phra Dhammavuddho Thera, also known as Phra Victor Kusuma, vice chairman of Indonesia's National Vesak Committee, recalled how Thai monastics once laid the foundation of Theravada Buddhism in Indonesia.

"In the 20th century, Somdej Phra Yannasangwara, the Thai Supreme Patriarch, sent monks to Indonesia. Now, we have over 200 ordained Indonesians and about 500 temples under the Dhammayut sect," he noted.

Phra Victor, who himself was ordained at Wat Debsirindrawas in Bangkok, emphasised that the monastic connection between the countries remains strong. Thai monks continue to teach and ordain in Indonesia, while academic partnerships flourish.

The recently launched PhD in Global Buddhism -- a joint effort between Indonesia's Nalada Institute and Thailand's Rajamangala University of Technology Krungthep -- is a step toward a shared Buddhist academic future.

He proposed further cooperation through joint Buddhist seminars, student exchanges, and scholarships for Indonesians to study in Thailand.

Bridging distance

Despite the shared vision and rising interest -- particularly among Thai pilgrims seeking a spiritual journey at Borobudur -- logistical barriers persist. Direct flights between Thailand and Yogyakarta are still unavailable.

Maya Watano, director of InJourney, acknowledged this concern. "We are working with airlines to build routes via Jakarta or Bali. Still, we see growing numbers of Thai visitors at Vesak, so we will soon launch a dedicated spiritual travel package tailored to Thai tourists."

Indonesia's Deputy Minister of Creative Economy Irene Umar assured that the government is committed to solving connectivity issues.

"Our transport and infrastructure ministers are on board. We're also working closely with the ministries of culture, religion, and tourism to support this vision."

For both nations, the journey ahead is not merely physical but spiritual. As Ms Intan noted, "This isn't just about tourism or Buddhism -- it's about building beautiful stories together."

Intan: Nations have many shared values