Drunk Chinese man stabs abusive compatriot in Pattaya restaurant

Police arrest a Chinese man who allegedly stabbed a compatriot after entering the wrong room and being insulted, at a popular Chinese restaurant in Pattaya. (Photo: facebook FM91 Trafficpro)

PATTAYA - A Chinese diner in a private area at a popular Chinese restaurant was stabbed after abusing an intoxicated compatriot who mistakenly intruded on him and his friends early on Monday morning.

Police said the incident occurred shortly after midnight at the Lao Gao Di Guo Ji restaurant on Second Road in Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri.

Pol Lt Col Suchart Dusadee of Pattaya police station received the report about 12.16am and responded, accompanied by a rescue team from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation.

At the scene, they found a 40-year-old Chinese man with a stab wound to his left ribcage. He was given first aid before being rushed to hospital.

A suspect, identified as He Wen Qiang, also Chinese, was arrested at the scene. A fruit knife believed to have been used in the attack was also seized as evidence.

According to the victim’s friends, the two men had never met before. They were drinking in a private room and Mr He apparently entered by mistake. He appeared heavily intoxicated, they told police.

The victim reportedly shouted profanities and ordered him to leave. Enraged, Mr He allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the man.

Police said they would question the man after he sobered up. Meanwhile, investigators were reviewing security camera recordings from the restaurant.