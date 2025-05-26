Smuggled avocados declared as 'mango’ seized at Talad Thai

Boxes of fresh avocados smuggled from Vietnam found at the Talad Thai wholesale market on Phahon Yothin Road in Khlong Luang district, Pathum Thani, on Sunday. (Photo: Central Investigation Bureau.)

About 11 tonnes of avocados from Vietnam, some falsely declared as mango, were smuggled into Thailand and put on sale at a major wholesale market in Pathum Thani province.

Consumer protection police, customs and agriculture officials raided the Talad Thai fresh market on Phahon Yothin Road in Khlong Luang district on Sunday.

They impounded 421 boxes of fresh avocados, about 11 tonnes in all and worth 1.2 million baht, Pol Lt Gen Jiraphop Phuridet, commander of the Central Investigation Bureau, said.

The raid was prompted by a tip off. The fruit had been transported by pickup trucks fitted with a cage, and not by trailer truck, to avoid checkpoints, police said.

Police said the fruit was smuggled from Vietnam, with some boxes falsely tagged as "mango" in Chinese. The box-labelling was also painted over, indicating the smugglers intended to cover up the product details and avoid a customs check.

No details of the sellers or smugglers were released. The seized produce was being held by the Office of Agriculture Regulation, police said.

The investigation was continuing.