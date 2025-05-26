Flash flood warning for North, South

Flooding on Monday morning in the low-lying Sri Ping Muang community in Muang district of Chiang Mai. (Photo: Panumet Tanraksa)

Flash flood warnings were issued for four northern and three southern provinces on Monday.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation said flash floods were possible in the northern provinces of Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Mae Hong Son and Tak, and in the southern provinces of Krabi, Phang Nga and Phuket.

The Meteorological Department’s forecast is for heavy rain in the North, Northeast, Central Plain and the East, and the western coast of the South on Monday and into Tuesday.

In Chiang Mai, the warning focuses on Mae Rim, Mae Taeng, Mae Wang, Muang, Samoeng and San Patong districts.

In Chiang Rai, the waring is for Mae Chan, Mae Fa Luang, Mae Lao, Mae Sai, Mae Suai and Muang districts.

In Mae Hong Son, the flood risk is in Muang, Pai and Pang Mapha districts.

In Tak, the warning goes to Ban Tak, Mae Sot and Sam Ngao districts.

For the South, there is a risk of flash floodsin Khao Phanom and Koh Lanta districts of Krabi; Muang, Takua Pa, Thai Muang and Khura Buri districts of Phang Nga; and all districts of Phuket.

The department also warned of possible landslides in Samoeng district of Chiang Mai and Takua Pa and Thai Muang districts of Phang Nga.