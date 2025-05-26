Bangkok teams with Google to use AI for smarter traffic flow

The daily traffic jam in Bangkok. The city is working with Google to use AI to improve traffic management. (Photo: Pawat Laupaisarntaksin)

Bangkok has partnered with Google to use artificial intelligence (AI) in managing traffic flow across the city, aiming to reduce both congestion on the roads and air pollution.

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) spokesman Ekwaranyu Amrapal announced the collaboration agreement on Monday.

He said Google’s Big Data and AI technologies would analyse real-time driving behaviour. The system would then recommend optimal traffic signal changes based on the current traffic conditions.

This would be particularly useful in easing bottlenecks during peak hours.

The BMA was committed to leveraging technology to improve daily commuting for residents, Mr Ekwaranyu said. By integrating AI and big data into traffic signal systems, the city hoped to create a more responsive and adaptive traffic management network.

This would also reduce air pollution.

He asked the public to report any ongoing traffic issues through the Traffy Fondue platform. This would enable authorities to address problems more precisely and efficiently.