Man arrested for setting up scam mule accounts in Korat

Police talk to the suspect, Winai, who was charged with setting up mule bank accounts in Nakhon Ratchasima, on Monday. (Photo: Central Investigation Bureau)

A suspect has been arrested at a hotel in Nakhon Ratchasima on charges of setting up mule bank accounts for scammers based in the Cambodian border township of Poipet.

The man, identified by police only as "Winai", was taken into custody from a hotel in Chok Chai district.

He was about to take a person to open a mule account, according to the Central Investigation Bureau.

Mr Winai had been wanted on charges stemming from transnational crimes and fraud since late last year, Pol Maj Gen Atip Phongsiwapai, commander of the Technology Crime Suppression Division, said on Monday.

According to investigators, Mr Winai had persuaded people to open mule bank accounts in one scam case where eight suspects were arrested and assets worth 80 million baht seized last year.

Mr Winai worked for scammers in Poipet, Cambodia, according to police. His job was to set up mule accounts and mobile apps and monitor them.

He earned a monthly salary of 15,000 baht, paid by a Chinese boss, with a 1,000 baht bonus for each new account, Pol Maj Gen Atip said.

He had sneaked back into Thailand, using a forest trail, after the crackdown on scammers in early 2025, and had arranged for at least 200 people in Nakhon Ratchasima to open mule accounts for use by scam gangs, Pol Maj Gen Atip said.

Mr Winai admitted to all charges, according to police, allegedly saying he had been opening mule accounts since 2023.