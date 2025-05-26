Covid-19 cases top 53,500 a week, Bangkok most infected

Commuters wear face masks as they walk past a railway pillar with a Covid-19 protection message, near Victory Monument in Bangkok last week. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

There were 53,563 Covid-19 cases reported in Thailand last week, with five deaths, and Bangkok had the most infections, according to the Department of Disease Control.

The department reported the 53,563 cases were recorded from May 18 to 24. Of the cases, 2,827 were inpatients and 50,736 outpatients.

Patients aged 30-39 years old formed the biggest group, 10,740, followed by 20-29 (9,527), 60 and over (8,107) and 4,117 young children aged up to four years.

Last week Bangkok had the most cases, 9,539, followed by Chon Buri (3,379), Samut Prakan (2,491), Nonthaburi (2,278) and Rayong (2,210).

In Samut Prakan, rising Covid-19 cases caused Ratwinit Bangkaeo School in Bang Phli district to switch to online teaching from Monday to Wednesday.

The move was announced by the secondary school's management on its website, which said it was aimed at student safety.

Nationwide, from Jan 1 to May 26 there were 186,955 Covid-19 cases reported in Thailand, with 46 deaths.