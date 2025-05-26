Motorist painted over no-parking kerb to ‘help’ food stall attract customers

The motorist points to the grey paint he sprayed over the red-and-white no-parking kerb in front of a food outlet in Udon Thani. (Photo: Social media)

A motorist who insisted he had only the best of intentions has been fined for painting over the red-and-white no-parking kerb in front of a food outlet in Udon Thani, to attract more customers he said.

It was not even his stall, and the owner said she already had a regular stream of customers.

Municipal officers and police were called to the scene on Saturday.

They found a 45-year-old man who identified himself as an auto mechanic standing on the roadside outside a food outlet.

He told officers he had parked his car in front of the eatery and noticed there were no customers around.

Assuming that the lack of parking might be driving customers away, he decided to help by spraying over the red-and-white no-parking kerb with grey paint. He hoped it would make it appear legal parking space and encourage more customers to stop by.

He insisted he acted out of goodwill and had no bad intentions.

The food shop owner said she had nothing to do with it.

“He just came and did it on his own,” she said. She already had regular customers and business was fine.

The man was fined by municipal officers. How much was not revealed, but tampering with public signage or infrastructure carries a maximum fine of 5,000 baht under Thai law.