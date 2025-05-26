Japanese restaurant’s birthday 'salmon cake' promotion falls flat

The birthday salmon rice cake - the advert, and the reality. (Photo: Thai consumer rights Facebook group)

BANGKOK - A Japanese restaurant has come under intense public scrutiny after a customer's shared disappointment with a birthday promotion went viral on social media.

Details of the incident on Monday were shared by a popular Thai consumer rights Facebook group.

The customer recounted a visit to a popular à la carte Japanese restaurant, attracted there by an online promotion offering a complimentary "salmon rice cake" for birthday celebrants.

The promotional image showcased an aesthetically pleasing and appetising dish - a neatly arranged rice cake topped with a heap of fresh salmon.

The reality contrasted starkly with the advertisement, according to the disgruntled customer.

Upon arrival and presentation of the birthday offer, the customer was served a dish that bore little resemblance to the promotion photo, both in presentation and quality.

The disappointed diners were so underwhelmed, the poster said, it nearly reduced them to tears.

"I saw a birthday promotion from a Japanese restaurant in Bangkok - not a buffet - offering a free salmon rice cake. The promotional image looked beautiful and delicious, so I decided to give it a try," the post said.

"But when it arrived, what I received was the dish on the right. I felt like crying. I even posted a thank-you message on their Facebook page saying, ‘Thank you for the birthday cake’, but they deleted my comment and blocked me. I genuinely wanted to thank them - why wouldn't they want other customers to see that?"

The post quickly garnered widespread attention, prompting a flurry of comments and debate online. While some users sympathised with the customer’s disappointment, others offered mixed opinions, with comments ranging from, “It’s not that bad - a birthday gift is still a kind gesture,” to “It looks inedible, I’d be afraid of getting food poisoning", and even, “That salmon looks like jelly”.

The controversy has sparked renewed discussion about truth in advertising, consumer expectations and corporate accountability in promotional advertising.