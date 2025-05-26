Thammasat University faculty under fire over sexual harassment allegations

Listen to this article

A statement issued by the Faculty of Political Science at Bangkok's Thammasat University (ฺBackground photo: Element5 Digital)

The Faculty of Political Science at Thammasat University in Bangkok is facing mounting pressure after allegations emerged that a professor, students, and alumni of the faculty were involved in a private online chat group where female students were subjected to sexually explicit and demeaning comments.

The issue came to light after several users on X shared screenshots showing images of female students being circulated in a private group accompanied by offensive, sexualised language. Among the remarks were comments such as “which one to make a baby with” and explicit slurs. The president of the Thammasat University Student Union was reportedly targeted in the group.

The controversy has sparked outrage both within and outside the university, with Feminists for friends, a student-led activist group from the faculty, issuing a strong statement condemning the harassment and calling for immediate action. The group, which campaigns on issues of gender equality and social justice, stressed that universities must be safe spaces free from violence and the culture of complicity that often allows such behaviour to persist.

In response to the public outcry, the Faculty of Political Science issued a statement confirming that it had received formal complaints from two students on May 8. The faculty said it had immediately informed the complainants of their rights under university procedures and, following a joint decision by both students, an official petition was submitted on May 12.

A statement issued by the Faculty of Political Science

A fact-finding committee was established on May 14, comprising three members — two women and one man — and including an external expert in social work. The panel convened for its first meeting on May 26. The faculty noted that neither of the complainants raised objections to the committee’s composition.

The faculty emphasised its commitment to ensuring fairness, transparency, and strict confidentiality in handling the case.