Sealed jar with occult doll found in Ping River

(Photo: @bbbaaa176)

KAMPHAENG PHET - A TikTok user posted a video of an old sealed jar found while diving in the Ping River that held what appeared to be an occult doll pierced with a nail.

The user, @bbbaaa176, shared the video on May 24. It shows one of his friends surfacing in the river holding a mud-covered jar, tightly sealed with cloth and wrapped in sai sin - a sacred thread commonly used in Thai religious rituals.

The group can be heard expressing fear and hesitation as they prepare to open the jar, with one member saying, “We’re here to free you, not to harm anyone.” (continues below)

The tightly wrapped jar. (Photo: @bbbaaa176)

Upon unwrapping the cloth, they discovered a small doll pierced through the chest with a large iron nail, believed by some viewers to be a form of black magic intended to trap or harm a spirit. One of the group members removed the nail, apparently in an attempt to release any trapped entity.

The video went predictably viral and sparked a wave of online commentary. Many viewers identified the nail as sangkawanorn, a ritual nail often associated with traditional occult practices. (continues below)

The doll-like figurine was pierced with an iron nail. (Photo: @bbbaaa176)

Comments ranged from, “That’s a real sangkawanorn nail, it’s the real thing", and “They’ve broken the curse. It’ll go back to the one who cast it", to the more humorous, “I’m so disappointed it’s not a moisturising cream".

Some viewers expressed concern for the group’s safety, while others praised them for their actions.

“Whoever helped remove it, may good things come your way,” one TikTok user wrote. Another said, “If the person who cast the spell sees this clip, they’ll be terrified of what’s coming back to them.”