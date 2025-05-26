Thaksin lecture on drug suppression slammed over 2003 killings

In 2003, then Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra declares a decisive war on drugs during a ceremony at the Royal Plaza in Bangkok attended by government officials and the public. (Bangkok Post file photo)

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra will on Tuesday deliver a special lecture on drug suppression at the Office of Narcotics Control Board (ONCB), in an event that has drawn sharp criticism given his controversial "war on drugs" in 2003.

Justice Minister Pol Col Tawee Sodsong confirmed on Monday that Thaksin, who was invited in his capacity as an adviser to the Asean chair, has accepted the ONCB's invitation to speak at the event "Narcotics and Transnational Crime: Perspectives and Challenges".

The invitation immediately drew criticism from observers who said Thaksin has a questionable record when it comes to drug suppression.

Thaksin's war on drugs caused an uproar among rights activists when more than 2,500 people were allegedly slain in extra-judicial killings.

Political activist Nitithorn Lumlua on Monday questioned the ethics of the government and the cabinet minister who invited Thaksin to speak at the government agency forum.

He said they risked violating Section 160 of the constitution over this issue on top of the controversy surrounding Thaksin's prolonged stay at the Police General Hospital while serving his prison sentence.

When asked if the forum was an attempt to quash a rumour that Thaksin had fled the country, Mr Nitithorn said the public had already moved on regarding Thaksin.

Former Democrat MP Thepthai Senpong wrote on Facebook that Thaksin's views on narcotics suppression were unlikely to be different from the time when he was prime minister, which advocated the use of force.

He said Pheu Thai made an election pledge to eliminate drugs, but the problem seemed to worsen. Its drug policy has so far been a complete failure, he said.

Mr Thepthai warned that the government should be cautious because Thaksin is an outsider and has a tainted track record on drug suppression.

"If the government uses it [Thaksin's views] as a model, it will be on the wrong path and will be in dispute with human rights groups inside and outside the country," he said.