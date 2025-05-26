Nursery teacher suspended after CCTV shows child abuse

An image from a video that was shared widely on Facebook shows a daycare teacher in Chachoengsao pressing down on the head of a two-and-a-half-year-old child. (Screenshot)

A teacher at a child development centre in Chachoengsao has been suspended after CCTV footage shows her pressing a two-year-old boy's head to the floor to make him sleep.

The footage, which circulated online last week, also revealed the nursery teacher spinning the toddler in a sleeping mat, carrying him like a sack and allegedly discarding food while a child still ate.

The meeting resulted in her suspension pending a full investigation within 30 days, with possible disciplinary action from warning to dismissal.

However, parents demanded her permanent removal, citing prior complaints about her emotional management and aggressive behaviour.

Tensions escalated when her relatives urged parents to recognise her positive qualities, almost sparking a confrontation.

Parents remained resolute, refusing to send children back unless the teacher, whose name was withheld, is permanently reassigned.