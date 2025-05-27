Govt gears up to vie for F1 race

The government is planning a bid to host a Formula One street race in Bangkok in 2028, with the cabinet set to give the plan the green light next week, according to the government.

Government spokesman Jirayu Huangsap said Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra successfully concluded a four-day visit to the United Kingdom and Monaco, which ended on Sunday.

According to him, the visit achieved notable results despite the short duration, particularly in trade negotiations and meetings with business leaders to address challenges encountered by Thai goods and services in Europe.

A major highlight of the visit was a discussion about Thailand's proposal to host a Formula 1 Grand Prix.

Mr Jirayu revealed that F1 executives responded positively to a proposal aimed at putting Thailand on the lucrative global motorsport stage.

He noted that the event could be a significant economic driver for Thailand, potentially bringing in over 20 billion baht in private investment and more than 100 billion baht in total economic impact.

Revenue would be generated not only from ticket sales and sponsorships but also from broadcasting rights, venue fees and spin-off concerts and auto shows, he added.

Ms Paetongtarn has also introduced the concept of a "sustainable F1" -- an environmentally friendly approach to motorsports that could attract green technology investments to Thailand, according to Mr Jirayu.

The government plans to complete feasibility studies by year-end and present the proposal to the cabinet on June 4.