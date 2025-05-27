Wisut 'confident' Thaksin will attend Supreme Court inquiry

Pheu Thai MP Wisut Chainarun said he was confident former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra would attend the Supreme Court hearing scheduled for June 13 that will look into whether or not his prison sentence was properly enforced.

His remarks followed rumours which claim Thaksin is planning to flee the country to ensure he won't be sent to prison if the inquiry ruled against him.

Mr Wisut, who is also the chief government whip, said yesterday he believed Thaksin would remain in Thailand, before adding that the former PM is scheduled to deliver a speech at a forum held by the Office of Narcotics Control Board later today.

According to him, while the party has not assessed the political situation, it is not concerned about the matter, because Thaksin officially holds no position in the government.

He added that cabinet ministers seek his advice because of his experience and achievements.

The inquiry by the Supreme Court's Criminal Division for Holders of Political Position follows a petition by former Democrat Party MP Charnchai Issarasenarak, who asked the court to investigate the Department of Corrections' (DoC) decision to allow Thaksin to receive treatment at the Police General Hospital for an extended period.

Even though the court dropped Mr Charnchai's petition on the basis that he was not the affected party, it decided to take up the investigation itself and told all individuals involved in the case, including Thaksin, to give an explanation at the June 13 inquiry.

Former senator Somchai Swangkarn said that he will submit further evidence about Thaksin's controversial stay at the PGH to the court on Thursday, which shows Thaksin was not suffering from a critical illness that warranted a lengthy stay in a premium ward at the hospital.