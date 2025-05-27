Crashes put aircraft in the hangar

The National Police Chief has issued a temporary no-fly order to all Police Aviation Division aircraft after two crash incidents within the space of a month.

Chief Pol Gen Kittharath Punpetch said that he has ordered the Aviation Division commander to conduct a thorough inspection before each aircraft takes off to prioritise safety.

The order was issued after a helicopter crash in Prachuap Khiri Khan on May 24, which followed the crash of a police aircraft off the coast of Cha-am district in Phetchaburi province on April 25.

Pol Gen Kittharath said he would return to the Aviation Division in the next couple of days to discuss the division's management. The two incidents, meanwhile, are being looked into separately with an eye to learning more details about any technical failures that occurred.

That probe will examine the helicopter's maintenance history and lifespan to help with the investigation and uncover whether human error was a factor.

The Bell 212 helicopter belonging to the Kanchanaburi Police Aviation Unit crashed near Wat Nong Phang Phuai in Muang Prachuap Khiri Khan district's tambon Ao Noi only days ago.

Two pilots -- Pol Maj Prathueng Chulert and Pol Capt Songpol Boonchai -- and flight mechanic Pol Lt Thinnakrit Suwannoi were killed.

Pol Gen Kittharath said that the crashed Bell 212 helicopter had been in use for at least 40 years.

He added that the Royal Thai Police has at least 10 Bell 212 helicopters in its squadron, with three currently operational. Their latest maintenance was on April 13, and no malfunctions were detected.

In late April, a DHC-6-400 Twin Otter aircraft of the Royal Thai Police crash-landed in the sea off Cha-am district, Phetchaburi, killing six officers.

It was reported that a broken rear propeller sling was the main factor in the crash, as the component controls the direction of the aircraft.