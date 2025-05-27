Pheu Thai downplays former rivals' new alliance

Prominent Pheu Thai MP and chief government whip Wisut Chainarun yesterday downplayed the public reconciliation of Jatuporn Prompan with rival Sondhi Limthongkul last week, calling it the norm in politics.

Mr Jatuporn was the former leader of the United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship, while Mr Sondhi led the People's Alliance for Democracy.

Mr Jatuporn, once a staunch ally of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, embraced his arch-rival during a rally on Sunday at Thammasat University, where they announced the formation of a political alliance against Thaksin, who wields considerable influence over the ruling Pheu Thai Party.

"People align based on personal interests and unresolved matters. Some who fail to get what they want become opponents, while others find a common ground. This is not unique to them -- it happens in many political relationships," he said.

He noted that political differences are not insurmountable obstacles.

"This is a situation we've all seen before," he said. "I don't want to criticise them because those two are clearly moving in the same direction. Whatever we do, even breathing too loudly, would be considered wrong."

"It's fine -- they can go ahead and hug as often as they like. No problem at all."

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul also commented on the gesture, stating that former political rivals finding a common ground should be considered a positive development.

"If people once on opposing sides can work together for the benefit of the country, that's actually a good thing."