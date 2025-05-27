Covid-19 caseload surges 10 times higher than flu

Listen to this article

There were 53,563 Covid-19 cases reported in Thailand last week, with five deaths, and the Covid caseload spiked 10 times above that for flu, according to health authorities.

The Department of Disease Control reported 53,563 cases from May 18 to 24. Of the cases, 2,827 were inpatients and 50,736 outpatients.

Patients aged 30-39 years old formed the biggest group, 10,740, followed by 20-29 (9,527), 60 and over (8,107) and 4,117 young children aged up to four years.

Last week, Bangkok had the most cases, 9,539, followed by Chon Buri (3,379), Samut Prakan (2,491), Nonthaburi (2,278) and Rayong (2,210).

In Samut Prakan, rising Covid-19 cases caused Ratwinit Bangkaeo School in Bang Phli district to switch to online teaching from Monday to Wednesday.

The move was announced by the secondary school's management on its website, which said it was aimed at student safety.

Nationwide, from Jan 1 to May 26 there were 186,955 Covid-19 cases reported with 46 deaths.

Meanwhile, Dr Thira Woratanarat from Chulalongkorn University's Faculty of Medicine said on his Facebook page that the number of Covid-19 infections in the country had surpassed influenza infections tenfold. He warned that delayed reports of cases could further increase infection numbers.

Paediatric specialists have raised concerns over infections among young children, particularly those under one year old. Last week, Dr Thira observed that the Covid-19 cases had surged for 11 consecutive weeks.

He predicted that if the situation remains this way, the number of cases reported in the following week will double. The outbreak will last for a long time, as it has been heading up for at least three months now.

Dr Jirajut Chomchoei, a respiratory disease specialist at Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital, highlighted that Covid-19 remains the leading illness among children just two weeks into the new school term.

The latest data on new cases nationwide include 50,133 outpatients and 2,784 hospital admissions.