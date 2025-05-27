Canada opens office to promote regional push

Export Development Canada (EDC) launched its newest Asian office in Bangkok yesterday to support Canadian businesses as they enter the Thai market.

The launch, held at Centara Grand at Central World, is the latest in a series of EDC branches in cities in the Indo-Pacific region, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Shanghai, Beijing, Jakarta, Seoul, Tokyo, Ho Chi Minh City, Manila, Sydney, as well as Singapore.

Southeast Asia is a region with strong potential and has emerged as a priority market for Canadian companies, according to the EDC.

In 2024, the office supported over 200 businesses in Thailand, helping to generate more than US$350 million in revenue, it said.

Alison Nankivell, EDC's President and CEO, said the Bangkok branch is important to Canada as the country's businesses are making their presence felt in the Thai market.

Having a permanent representative body in Thailand would help many more Canadian companies to engage with a wider range of sectors and local companies in Thailand, she said. It would encourage Canadian companies yet to engage with Thailand to do so via a business network and business information that the office can provide.

Nankivell: Sees more trade growth

Ms Nankivell said the office expects to see more growth in trade between Thailand and Canada after an upward trend in the past few years.

At the same time, the office would support Thai companies looking to tap Canada for investment and business opportunities in the agricultural and energy sectors, for example, she said.

The CEO pointed out that an area of business strength that Thailand and Canada share is the agribusiness sector, and they can expand their collaboration in value-added agriculture, agri-industrial or bio-industrial areas in the future.

Thailand can also work with Canada on agricultural technology, a field in which Canadians have excelled, whereas Thailand aims to improve its efficiency in farming.

"I think we have a lot of synergies between the two countries. We can even work on the traditional areas that Canada has been good at, such as oil and gas, critical minerals, infrastructure and engineering," she added.