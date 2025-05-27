Rail link seen as gateway for Thai trade

Listen to this article

The Department of Rail Transport (DRT) is working to enhance the efficiency of the Singapore-Kunming Rail Link (SKRL), with the expectation of using the regional railway network to elevate Thailand's status as a logistical and investment hub for global trading.

DRT deputy director-general Atiphu Jittanukrao yesterday presided over a seminar to hear input from relevant agencies about projected benefits and limitations of the SKRL project.

Mr Atiphu said that DRT has expedited the study on the SKRL's utilisations and limitations to support its operation and related trading operations.

Stemming from the project of a high-speed train from Bangkok to Nong Khai, developed under the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed in 2014, he said the government has prioritised SKRL development as one of the country's strategic railway routes for logistics development.

When finished, the railway network will cover eight countries between Singapore and China's Kunming and consist of three main routes: the Eastern Line, the Central Line, and the Western Line. Some of these are dual-line railways, which maximise the network's logistics capacity.

The Eastern Line will cover a 5,500-kilometre route from Singapore to Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Phnom Penh, Hanoi and Kunming, while the Central Line will cover a 4,500-km route from Singapore to Bangkok, Vientiane, Songyang, Yuxi and Kunming.

The 4,760-km Western Line, meanwhile, will span from Singapore to Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Yangon, and Kunming.

Once completed, the railway will enhance Southeast Asia's economic, tourism, transport, and trade activities. With all three routes passing through Bangkok, officials see Thailand as an emerging logistics hub, according to the DRT chief.

As every route goes through Thailand, Mr Atiphu said that developing the SKRL operations also allowed the kingdom to promote its status as a hub for the region's trade and investment, which helps connect local operators to international markets.

Mr Athiphu noted ongoing rail upgrades, including double-track expansions, aimed at improving efficiency. Additionally, Asean countries are reviewing customs procedures to streamline border crossings and boost trade facilitation.

The SKRL project aligns with a 2014 Thailand-China agreement to enhance railway infrastructure, reinforcing Bangkok's role as a regional transport hub.