Anutin rejects claim of BJT coalition exit

Listen to this article

Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has dismissed speculation over a potential cabinet reshuffle and the possibility of the Bhumjaithai Party he leads being ejected from the ruling coalition.

Speaking at the Interior Ministry yesterday, Mr Anutin insisted he has performed his duties without any shortcomings and remains focused on his responsibilities.

When asked about rumours of a shake-up after the upcoming first reading of the 2026 budget bill, he said there had been no signs of changes from the prime minister.

"I'm still working as usual," he said.

The first reading of the crucial budget expenditure bill is scheduled for tomorrow until Saturday.

Mr Anutin added that even while Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was recently abroad, he continued directing flood relief operations in Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai, and across flood-ravaged areas of the North.

He emphasised the government's current focus on flood prevention, noting that the country is entering a period of increasing rainfall. "Our preparedness this year is better than last," he said.

Regarding speculation that the Bhumjaithai Party might be ousted from the coalition, Mr Anutin responded firmly: "I meet with the prime minister countless times each week. Relationships within the coalition are growing even stronger. There's no discussion of removing anyone, and I'm not worried. We're part of this government and working hard."

It has been reported that the ruling Pheu Thai Party's relationship with Bhumjaithai, the second-biggest coalition partner, may be on the rocks after the Department of Special Investigation charged many "blue-affiliated" senators thought to be allied to Bhumjaithai, which has led to petitions for the party's dissolution.

Yesterday, Mr Anutin said that people on the outside often speculate, but the actual players know the situation best. "Observers may guess who stays or goes, but they don't know as well as those of us doing the job," he said.

When asked if he felt secure in his role as interior minister, Mr Anutin shot back, "Have I done anything wrong? I carry out my duties like the other 36 cabinet ministers.

"If anyone contacts the ministry or any agency I oversee, I respond right away. What more is there to say?" he said.

Mr Anutin said that sees no reason for concern about his position.