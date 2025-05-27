Government set to defend 2026 budget bill

Critics say it's a bid to win over voters

The government is ready to defend the 2026 fiscal year budget bill and explain its spending plan during the first reading scheduled for tomorrow until Saturday, said Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra yesterday.

The proposed budget for the 2026 fiscal year, which starts in October this year and ends in September next year, totals 3.78 trillion baht, an increase of nearly 30 billion baht from the current fiscal year.

Ms Paetongtarn brushed aside the main opposition People's Party (PP) criticism that the spending plans of various ministries do not support each other and appear geared towards winning votes ahead of the next election.

The prime minister added that coalition partners have held regular discussions, and there is no need for another round of talks specifically for the budget bill debate.

Interior Minister and Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul dismissed reports that his party would vote down the bill, saying Bhumjaithai oversees four ministries and was involved in reviewing spending proposals totalling one trillion baht.

It would be impossible not to support the budget bill, which was approved by the cabinet and therefore endorsed by all the coalition partners, he said.

Of the total budget, the central fund is allocated the biggest portion at 632.9 billion baht, followed by the Finance Ministry at 397.8 billion baht, the Education Ministry at 355.1 billion baht, the Interior Ministry at 301.2 billion baht and the Defence Ministry at 204.4 billion baht.

Based on a report prepared by the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) before the new US tariff policy, the country's economy in 2026 is forecast to expand 2.3-3.3% due to increases in domestic consumption, private investments, and a tourism recovery.

Inflation of 0.5-1.5% is forecast, and the current account balance is expected to have a surplus of 2.3% of GDP.

Meanwhile, Senator Chayanant Tiyatrakarnchai, chairwoman of the Senate subcommittee on finance, called for spending adjustments after the panel learned about a possible shortfall in revenue.

She said the 100-billion-baht estimate was based on information provided by representatives from the Revenue Department, the Excise Department and the Customs Department on May 22.

The senator also commended the government for delaying the digital wallet scheme, saying that it reflected a willingness to make adjustments when necessary.

Senator Sarayut Yimyuan, a member of the Senate committee on finance and monetary affairs, called for transparency and accountability, and reforms to be implemented in public investment spending.