City, Google link up to beat traffic

Bangkok has partnered with Google to use artificial intelligence (AI) to manage traffic flow across the city, aiming to reduce both congestion on the roads and air pollution.

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) spokesman Ekwaranyu Amrapal said Google's Big Data and AI technologies would analyse real-time driving behaviour. The system would then recommend optimal traffic signal changes based on the current traffic conditions.

This would be particularly useful during peak hours, he said.

The BMA was committed to leveraging technology to improve daily commuting for residents, Mr Ekwaranyu said. By integrating AI and big data into traffic signal systems, the city hoped to create a more responsive and adaptive traffic management network.

He urged the public to report any traffic issues through the Traffy Fondue platform.