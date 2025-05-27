DSI submits case file on SAO collapse to prosecutors

DSI officials collect evidence at the collapsed building site in Bangkok on April 28. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has submitted a case file to the Office of the Attorney General's (OAG) Department of Special Litigation in the nominee case involving China Railway No.10 (Thailand) Co Ltd, one of the contractors of the collapsed State Audit Office (SAO) building.

The case file submission -- consisting of 17,620 sheets of paper across 46 files -- was made to charge five suspects allegedly involved in the collapse.

The five suspects include three Thai shareholders, namely Manas Sri-anan, Prachuap Sirikhet and Sophon Meechai; Zhang Chuanling, a Chinese board member; and Wu Binglin, a Chinese investor who is not part of the company's structure.

According to reports, the three Thai suspects have been temporarily released while Mr Zhang remains in custody due to his involvement in a separate criminal case also connected to the SAO building collapse.

Mr Wu is currently at large but is believed to still be in Thailand. Authorities are confident they will apprehend him soon.

The DSI's investigation into the case was conducted in cooperation with several other agencies, including the Central Institute of Forensic Science, the Central Police Forensic Science Division, the Royal Thai Police and the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning.

DSI deputy director-general Pol Capt Surawut Rangsai said that the DSI had concluded its investigation under Sections 36, 37 and 41 of the Foreign Business Act BE 2542 and that the case file would be submitted to the Department of Special Litigation prosecutors yesterday afternoon.

He noted that the DSI will conduct further investigations if the prosecutors require them, and if not, the case will be transferred to the court. However, he said the DSI is confident that its investigation was thorough, suggesting no further investigations will be required.

The DSI is also planning to open a separate special case to probe 17 other companies potentially linked to similar nominee structures involving the three Thai suspects.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said that conclusions about the cause of the building collapse are expected to be finalised by the end of next month, aligning with his ministry's three-month time frame.