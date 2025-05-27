Rains hammer Chiang Mai districts

Listen to this article

Torrential rains have battered several districts in Chiang Mai, causing widespread flash floods, especially in San Pa Tong district, according to local authorities.

As of yesterday morning, six sub-districts and 14 villages in San Pa Tong district had been affected, inundating 729 households. Authorities have issued warnings for residents to move belongings to higher ground in preparation for rising water from Huai Mae Khan stream flowing downstream from nearby Samoeng district.

Floodwaters remain in some areas, notably Ban Klang and Thung Satok sub-districts, where roads and homes are still submerged.

Officials anticipated the flood situation could worsen before midday yesterday due to a large volume of runoff heading toward low-lying zones.

In response to the extreme weather, three national parks have temporarily closed key tourist attractions for safety reasons.

Doi Suthep–Pui National Park has shut down Mae Sa Waterfall, Tad Mok Waterfall, and Mok Fa Waterfall due to dangerous water surges. Huai Nam Dang National Park announced the closure of Pong Ron Hot Springs from May 26–31 or until conditions improve.

Meanwhile, Ob Khan National Park also suspended visits and overnight stays as river levels continue rising due to last night's 80 mm of rainfall in Samoeng district.

In downtown Chiang Mai city, flooding has been reported in low-lying areas around Sri Ping Muang, Kad Pratu Kom, and several underpasses, where pumps are being used to drain floodwaters. The Ping River level at Nawarat Bridge rose two metres yesterday morning, still below the critical threshold of 3.7 metres.

According to the Northern Water Resources Office, many tambons in several districts remain at high flood risk today, including Chom Thong, Chiang Dao, Doi Tao, Fang, Phrao, Mae Chaem, Mae Wang, Mae Taeng, Mae Ai, San Pa Tong, Hang Dong, and Omkoi.

Also yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul assured the public that the flooding situation in Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai remains under control.

Mr Anutin stated that authorities had been monitoring the situation since Friday. Personnel from both administrative and military sectors were deployed to assist affected areas, with engineering units stationed nearby to support flood prevention measures.

Emergency teams have successfully contained the flooding, preventing the need for disaster zone declarations. Chiang Rai's governor and the director-general of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) have remained on-site to coordinate relief efforts.

The interior minister emphasised that preparedness remains a priority, instructing the DDPM chief to avoid travelling abroad at this time so as to focus on official duties to ensure swift response capabilities for any further flooding or recovery developments.

In Chiang Mai, efforts to clear water pathways of vegetation are ongoing to ensure smoother drainage to the Bhumibol Dam.

DDPM director-general Phasakorn Boonyalak urged constant monitoring, warning that further tropical storms may intensify rainfall through July. This year, the total rainfall across the country is expected to be approximately 5% above the seasonal average.

Meteorologists warn that between late May and July, northern Thailand may experience the effects of tropical storms.