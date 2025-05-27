Cop seize 2m meth pills

Phitsanulok: Authorities intercepted a major drug shipment on Highway 12 in Wang Thong district, seizing two million methamphetamine pills and arresting three suspects linked to a transnational narcotics network operating along the Thai-Lao border.

On Saturday, anti-narcotics police arrested three people identified only as Teng, 28, from Tak province, Panisara, 22, from Chiang Rai, and Prasert, 21, from Phayao, police said yesterday in a press conference.

The trio were transporting a large quantity of drugs from Chiang Rai and had been under police surveillance. The operation was connected to previous drug seizures, including a 700-kilogramme shipment of crystal meth and another bust involving 12 million meth pills earlier this year.

Officers tracked the suspects who were driving two vehicles -- an Isuzu pick-up truck driven by Mr Teng with Ms Panisara as a passenger and a Toyota Hilux pick-up truck driven by Mr Prasert.

The suspects were heading along a well-known smuggling route before their vehicles were stopped in Wang Thong district.

The pick-up trucks were flagged down at a roadside security checkpoint. The Isuzu stopped, and Mr Teng and Ms Panisara were arrested while the Toyota rammed a police vehicle before crashing. Mr Prasert then got out of the pick-up truck and escaped on foot before being captured near a local bus station.

A search of the Toyota pick-up revealed 10 sacks filled with two million methamphetamine pills.