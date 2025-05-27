Govt wants Doi Inthanon listed as Asean Heritage Park

Listen to this article

An aerial shot of Doi Inthanon in Chiang Mai, the listing of which is being sought as an Asean Heritage Park (AHP). (Photo: Doi Inthanon National Park)

The government is planning to get Doi Inthanon National Park in Chiang Mai listed as an Asean Heritage Park (AHP), the chief of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP), Attapol Charoenshunsa, said.

The plan was announced after Mr Attapol chaired the 12th Asean Heritage Park Committee Meeting (AHPCM), which was held in Bangkok on Monday. The meeting was attended by over a hundred representatives from various organisations, including the Asean Secretariat and the Asean Centre for Biodiversity.

The DNP chief said on Monday that the government is keen to add Doi Inthanon National Park, where the country's highest peak is located, to promote and preserve its diverse ecosystem and picturesque landscape.

He said the relevant agencies will work with the Office of Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning (ONEP) to collect all of the information needed to nominate the park as a new AHP.

The nomination must first be approved by the Working Group on Nature Conservation and Biodiversity (AWGNCB) and Asean Senior Officials on the Environment (ASOEN) before it is submitted for approval to the Asean Ministerial Meeting on the Environment (AMME).

The process is expected to take two to three years, said Mr Attapol.

Thailand already has 10 AHPs, nine of which are under DNP's management. These are Khao Yai National Park, Tarutao National Marine Park, Ao Phang Nga National Park, Kaeng Krachan National Park, Hat Chao Mai National Park and Mu Ko Libong Islands, Mu Ko Ang Thong National Park, Khao Sok National Park, Nam Naow National Park-Phu Keaw Wildlife Reservation Area, and Phu Kradueng National Park.