Drunk cabbie crashes into Government House fence

Listen to this article

The fence outside Government House. A part of it was damaged when a taxi crashed into it early Tuesday morning. (File photo)

A drunk cabbie crashed his vehicle into the fence outside Government House on Tuesday morning .

The incident was reported to Dusit police about 3.30am. The taxi slammed into the fence along Phitsanulok Road, knocking down part of it.

The 59-year-old driver was identified only by the first name Sirasit in Thai media reports.

Police found no illegal goods in the taxi. However the driver was deemed drunk. According to police, a blood alcohol test returned a reading of 195 milligrammes percent, far above the legal limit of 50mg%.