Flash flooding in Chiang Mai's Chom Thong district, roads damaged

Listen to this article

The rain-swollen Mae Klang River in Chom Thong district of Chiang Mai on Tuesday morning. (Photo: Department of Public Relations)

CHIANG MAI – Continuous rain has been causing landslides and flash flooding in areas along the Mae Klang River since Monday night, with some roads cut off.

The water at the measuring gauge in Chom Thong district of this northern province was 3.8 metres deep on Tuesday morning.

Forest runoff from Doi Inthanon has sent a huge volume of water flowing into the river since 2.30am on Tuesday, with more water also flowing from the Mae Hoi and Mae Ya canals, the provincial PR department said.

The worst flooding was at village 4 of Ban Mae Klang community in tambon Ban Luang. Residents there had to evacuate and move their belongings overnight, with assistance from local officials and rescue personnel.

The water level was recorded at 3.863 metres at 7am. The disaster level is 4.5m. The water was still rising and had overflowed onto some roads, the department said.

Residents in nearby areas were on flood alert. (continues below)

An official checks the water level on Tuesday. morning (Photo: Department of Public Relations)

In Chiang Dao district, a road near the Chao Pho Luang Lham Daeng Shrine in tambon Mae Na, heading to Muang Khong village, was damaged by a landslide.

The road was closed to traffic and a repair gang rushed to the area. Motorists were warned to check their planned route before travelling.