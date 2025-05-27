Three electrocuted in family garage during storm

Rescue workers at the garage where three family members were found electrocuted, in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya district of Ayutthaya, on Tuesday morning. A dog was also found dead there. (Photo: Ruam Katanyu rescue Ayutthaya)

AYUTTHAYA – Three people and a dog were found dead, all believed electrocuted during a storm, in a garage at a house in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya on Tuesday morning.

The bodies were discovered around 6.30am in the garage of a home in Samphao Lom district, Pol.Capt Samart Raksasak, a sub-inspector at Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, said.

Officers were accompanied to the scene by electricity authority workers and a Ruamkatanyu Foundation rescue team.

The victims were identified as Kanokporn, 75, a nun; Udomsak, 73; and Theera, 34.

All three were found lying near two parked cars in the metal-framed lean-to garage. One was in contact with a steel pole, another had a hand grasping the structure and the third lay with an arm pressed against the frame. A Thai breed dog was also dead, lying on top of the bodies.

A rice cooker believed used for feeding the household’s dogs was nearby, still filled with rice.

Theera’s wife, Wanwimol, 33, told police she had returned home on Monday evening during a downpour.

She noticed nothing unusual when walking past the garage. She assumed her husband had gone out and because it was raining she did not go looking for him.

It was only after she work up this morning that she found his body, along with his two dead relatives and the dog.

She said Kanokporn and Udomsak went to the garage each morning to feed the 10 or so stray dogs kept there.

Officers cordoned off the area and cut the electricity supply after detecting an active current in the structure.

A preliminary examination revealed burn marks on the victims' bodies, particularly on their hands. The garage’s steel structure had wiring strung directly across metal beams with a circuit breaker mounted on a metal pole. Investigators said this could be dangerous if there was a leak during heavy rain.

It was possible water seeped into the garage and onto the steel beams. One of the victims likely made contact with the frame and was electrocuted. The others died trying to help.

The three bodies were taken to the Central Institute of Forensic Science in Pathum Thani for autopsies. Police said the premises' electrical system would be thoroughly examined as part of the ongoing investigation.