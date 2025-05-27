Police blitz on motorcyclists not wearing helmets

Listen to this article

Police will begin a nationwide blitz on motorcyclists and their passengers not wearing crash helmets from June 1, with offenders facing fines of 2,000 baht.

It is part of a broader campaign to reduce road accidents and improve traffic discipline.

Pol Lt Gen Nitithorn Jintakanon, head of the traffic police image enhancement taskforce, on Tuesday announced the launch of the “Safe Roads Project”.

It aims to instil road safety awareness and ensure more effective traffic management. The initiative includes stricter enforcement of helmet use, particularly in high-risk areas and near schools.

Provincial police have been instructed to identify key roads with frequent traffic violations or accidents and to focus enforcement efforts there, Pol Lt Gen Nitithorn said.

The campaign also targets roads near schools and educational institutes, where compliance with traffic laws will be closely monitored.

Under the directive, both motorcycle drivers and passengers must wear helmets at all times while riding. Offenders are liable to a maximum fine of 2,000 baht, with repeat violations potentially incurring double penalties.

The regulation is intended to reduce fatalities and injuries, which remain high among motorcyclists in Thailand.

The fine has been increased from the previous 500 baht.