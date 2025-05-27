Druggie injures two in random stone attacks

The arrested suspect, seen in this still taken from a security camera recording. (Photo: สถานีตำรวจภูธรพระนครศรีอยุธยา)

AYUTTHAYA – A 20-year-old man was arrested after reportedly throwing stones at passers-by in a drug-induced delusion, injuring two people – including a woman whose attack was caught on security camera..

Footage from a security camera mounted on Rojana Road in Phai Ling district, Ayutthaya, shows the suspect walking along the pavement shortly before 5am on May 23. As he passed a 45-year-old woman standing near the roadside, he suddenly hurled a rock at her, knocking her to the ground.

The woman initially thought she had been punched, but upon seeing the recording realised she had been struck with a stone. She later posted a warning on Facebook for people in the area. She said she had filed a police report and hoped her attacker would be caught before harming anyone else.

Investigators from Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya police station later arrested a man identified only as Chokdee. He was reportedly incoherent during questioning. A urine test showed illegal drugs in his system.

Police said the suspect admitted to throwing the rock. He said he felt paranoid and believed the woman was about to harm him.

He faces charges of drug use and physical assault causing injury and was held over in police custody.

Police said a second person was also attacked in the same area on the same day. They gave no other details.