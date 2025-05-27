Wildlife smugglers caught at Suvarnabhumi airport

Baby blue iguanas found in the luggage of a departing Indian airline passenger on Monday. (Photo: Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation)

Twenty-seven wild animals being smuggled out of Thailand on two flights were intercepted and impounded by police at Suvarnabhumi airport on Monday and two suspects arrested.

The first seizure comprised 20 blue iguanas and two sulcata tortoises. They were found in the luggage of an Indian national leaving on flight TG325 to India, Komkrit Pinsai, chief wildlife inspector at the airport, said on Tuesday.

Later the same day a Sri Lankan passenger was arrested as he tried to board flight UL405 to Colombo, Sri Lanka. A search found two palm cockatoos, two meerkats and a prairie dog hidden in his luggage.

The foreign smugglers would be charged under the Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act, Mr Komkrit said.