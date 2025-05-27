Fears of dormant volcano erupting in Buri Ram put to rest

Listen to this article

The giant Buddha statue atop Khao Kradong, a landmark in Muang district of Buri Ram province. (File photo: Surachai Piraksa)

The rumbling heard by mushroom pickers near the long dormant volcano on the outskirts of Buriram city was just water and there is no danger of it re-awakening, a senior natural resource official said on Monday.

Local residents recorded the sound on their phones when they entered the forest at the base of Khao Kradong in Muang district of the northeastern province to pick wild mushrooms on Thursday last week.

One man posted the audio and his experience of it online. "I heard the sound of boiling water in the ground below me," the man said.

The audio and his story became a major local topic, amid speculation it could be a sign that Khao Kradong could erupt again. Worries were fuelled by the shocking impact of the March 28 earthquake in Myanmar that also shook parts of Thailand and brought down the state audit tower in Bangkok.

The National Resources and Environment Office in Buri Ram later surveyed the low mountain and came up with a reassuring answer.

Khao Kradong had been inactive for between 300,000 and 900,00 years, office director Wuthichai Pirunsoonthorn told reporters on Monday.

The sound the mushroom pickers heard was not an indication that the volcano was re-awakening.

"It is the sound of running underground water, when the water channel is pitted with small rock holes," PPTV quoted him as saying."No need for panic," he added.