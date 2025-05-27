House collapses during demolition, workers injured

The scene at the collapsed house in Samut Prakan on Tuesday. (Photo: Poh Teck Tung Foundation)

Several workers were injured when a house collapsed during demolition in Samut Prakan's Muang district on Tuesday.

The accident occured about 8.40am at a property in Thepharak Soi 70 and was attributed to structural deterioration and heavy rainfall.

Police and rescue teams were rushed to the scene, where one person was reported to be trapped beneath the debris.

The two-storey house, made of concrete and wood, was being demolished to make way for a new building.

It was said to be about 30 years old and had recently been vacated by the tenants. Work had only just begun when the collapse occurred.(continues below)

Rescuers free the pinned worker (Photo: Poh Teck Tung Foundation)

Rescuers located one worker pinned beneath a large concrete slab, unable to be seen but able to communicate. A coordinated rescue effort was launched and the worker was freed about an hour later. Three other workers sustained minor injuries.

Initial reports suggested the collapse was a result of the building's age and subsidence caused by prolonged rainfall in the area eroding the foundations.

Police said the demolition contractor and site supervisor would be summoned for questioning as part of the investigation. Structural engineers were also expected to examine the site to determine the exact cause of the incident.