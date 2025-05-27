Flood-hit vendors slash prices to clear damaged stock

Listen to this article

Vendors at the northern Sai Lom Joy market, near the Myanmar border, are selling flood-damaged goods at clearance prices. (Photos: Facebook เชียงราย108)

Vendors were selling flood-damaged goods at deep discounts as the water receded from Sai Lom Joy market in Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district on Tuesday and a massive cleanup began.

The market and surrounding areas were flooded before overflow from the rain-swollen Sai River began draining off.

The district chief launched urgent flood relief measures and the cleanup began as meteorologists said the rain would ease off over the coming days.

On Tuesday morning, evacuated residents returned and begin cleaning up their homes and shops, many coated with thick, sticky mud.

Vendors assessed the damage and began selling salvageable goods at below cost, attracting large numbers of customers eager to support the community and find bargains.

Mae Sai district chief Warayut Khombun led a multi-agency cleanup at Ko Sai community junction. He confirmed that water levels were steadily dropping and, based on data from hydrological gauges and the Meteorological Department, rainfall was expected to decrease over the next two to three days with no fresh flooding anticipated.

Photos: Facebook เชียงราย108

In the short term, sandbag barriers were being built in flood-prone areas to mitigate further damage.

For long-term prevention, army engineers are accelerating the construction of flood barriers along the nearby border with Myanmar, the catchment area for the Sai River.

Concerns remain about possible further heavy metal contamination of the Sai River from mining waste in the headwaters area.

The Thai government is exploring diplomatic channels to halt mining operations in Wa Daeng, Myanmar, believed to be contributing to the pollution.

Photos: Facebook เชียงราย108