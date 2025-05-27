Covid drug output boosted as cases surge in Thailand

Listen to this article

A lab technician at the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation (GPO) monitors a machine producing the anti-viral drugs favipiravir and molnupiravir in response to the rising number of Covid-19 infections. (Photo: Government Pharmaceutical Organisation)

The Government Pharmaceutical Organisation (GPO) has accelerated the production of the antiviral drugs favipiravir and molnupiravir in response to the rising number of Covid-19 infections in Thailand.

The dominant strain currently spreading in the country is JN1, which is highly transmissible even among those previously infected, GPO director Mingkwan Suphanpong said on Tuesday. Those who have been infected hardly realise it, he said, as the symptoms are very mild.

The increase in cases is partly due to public gatherings and the rainy season, with Covid-19 now considered an endemic disease.

Officials said on Monday that 53,597 new cases and five additional deaths had been recorded in Thailand from May 18-24, bringing total fatalities this year to 46.

Since early May, the GPO has produced 1.75 million favipiravir pills and 3.36 million molnupiravir capsules.

The distribution process has been expedited since May 23, with deliveries to 13 hospitals in Bangkok and adjacent provinces on May 24 and to 315 medical facilities nationwide on Monday.

Additional supplies will be distributed on Wednesday and early next week.

The GPO has also procured more raw materials for medicine production and to store for emergencies. Production plans will be adjusted according to the situation, it said.

Dr Mingkwan also advised the public to wear masks in crowded or poorly-ventilated areas, wash hands regularly, avoid touching the face unnecessarily and isolate or seek medical care if symptoms develop.

Those whose symptoms become severe should seek medical treatment immediately, she added.

Virologist Yong Poovorawan said that while Covid-19 cases this year are likely to exceed last year’s total, the disease has become seasonal and less severe, with fewer fatalities. As a result, many patients prefer to treat themselves at home.

“As predicted, the Covid-19 surge would peak when the new school term begins and would decline from late next month through July,” said Dr Yong, from the Centre of Excellence in Clinical Virology at Chulalongkorn University.

He predicted influenza and other respiratory viruses like rhinovirus and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) would follow the Covid outbreaks from July to November.

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin said that medication and medical supplies for Covid-19 are sufficient, no school closures are planned, and only screenings are needed.

However, vulnerable groups remain at risk, he added.